Zelenskyy Says Met With US Treasury Secretary in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he had met in Kiev with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"An important meeting with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen. The United States has been powerfully supporting us since the first days of this war not only with weapons, but also on the financial front.

We really appreciate it," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The meeting was also attended by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.