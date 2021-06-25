UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says Minsk Agreements 'Barely Alive,' Hopes To Revitalize Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

Zelenskyy Says Minsk Agreements 'Barely Alive,' Hopes to Revitalize Process

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Minsk agreements on Donbas settlement, which were signed in 2015, are "barely alive," and hopes that his meetings with Russian and US presidents will help to intensify the process of resolving the conflict.

"What was signed in 2015, I believe that it is barely alive ... it is true that this is the only document or the only agenda. It does not need to be closed, but another agenda should be opened. I believe that a meeting with the Russian president and a meeting with the US president can provide a different agenda for resolving these issues. Well, in any case, we need to try," Zelensky said in an interview with the 1+1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Turkish Lira 2015

Recent Stories

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

22 minutes ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

23 minutes ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

23 minutes ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

23 minutes ago

COVAX Open to All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

56 minutes ago

Senator Abro hails budget pro-poor, business-frien ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.