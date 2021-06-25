Zelenskyy Says Minsk Agreements 'Barely Alive,' Hopes to Revitalize Process

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Minsk agreements on Donbas settlement, which were signed in 2015, are "barely alive," and hopes that his meetings with Russian and US presidents will help to intensify the process of resolving the conflict.

"What was signed in 2015, I believe that it is barely alive ... it is true that this is the only document or the only agenda. It does not need to be closed, but another agenda should be opened. I believe that a meeting with the Russian president and a meeting with the US president can provide a different agenda for resolving these issues. Well, in any case, we need to try," Zelensky said in an interview with the 1+1 broadcaster.