Zelenskyy Says More Than One Meeting With Putin Will Happen Before Agreement Reached

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that a single meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be enough to reach an agreement between Kiev and Moscow regarding the situation in Ukraine.

"I do not think that it will take just one meeting.

I do not think you can meet just once and agree on everything because there are a lot of issues," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Ukrainian media, adding that the issues of Donbas and Crimea remain moot.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

More Stories From World

