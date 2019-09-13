UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says New Lists Being Prepared For Next Stage Of Detainee Release

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 12:56 PM

Zelenskyy Says New Lists Being Prepared for Next Stage of Detainee Release

New lists are being prepared for the next stage of the release of detainees, following a simultaneous release last week agreed by Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) New lists are being prepared for the next stage of the release of detainees, following a simultaneous release last week agreed by Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday.

"I will be honest, we are now preparing other lists and are waiting for the next stage," Zelenskyy said at YES forum broadcast by 112. Ukraine broadcaster.

According to Zelenskyy, this will be discussed at a meeting of the contact group in Minsk and at a summit of the Normandy Four, which includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk

Recent Stories

45% Pakistanis find overseas Pakistanis to be more ..

9 minutes ago

Nearly 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Leba ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 37 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Paris commuters hit as metro workers strike over p ..

3 minutes ago

Death toll from Spain floods rises to three

5 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open 13 September ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.