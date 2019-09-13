Zelenskyy Says New Lists Being Prepared for Next Stage of Detainee Release

New lists are being prepared for the next stage of the release of detainees, following a simultaneous release last week agreed by Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday

"I will be honest, we are now preparing other lists and are waiting for the next stage," Zelenskyy said at YES forum broadcast by 112. Ukraine broadcaster.

According to Zelenskyy, this will be discussed at a meeting of the contact group in Minsk and at a summit of the Normandy Four, which includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.