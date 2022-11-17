MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who previously said the missiles that fell in Poland were Russian, said he could no longer be certain that Moscow was involved in the incident.

"I don't know what happened this time, we don't know 100%, I think the world also doesn't know what happened 100% in that situation. But I'm sure that this is Russian missile and I'm sure that we were launching the air defense missiles ... Nevertheless, we have to be fair and honest, until the investigation is over, we cannot say what kind of missile, what pieces of which fell on the Polish territory," Zelenskyy said during a speech at Bloomberg's New Economy Forum.

He noted that the most important thing at the moment was to conduct an investigation into what happened.

Zelenskyy added that after submitting the request, Kiev received access to the investigation, and Ukrainian specialists went to the scene on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish foreign ministry said that the missiles were Russian-made. Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information as to which country owned the missiles.

The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons. The ministry also said that the Polish media's emphasis on the fact that the missiles were Russian-made was a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that according to preliminary analysis conducted by the alliance, the missile incident in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory.