UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says No Longer 100% Sure Of Russia's Involvement In Missile Incident In Poland

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Zelenskyy Says No Longer 100% Sure of Russia's Involvement in Missile Incident in Poland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who previously said the missiles that fell in Poland were Russian, said he could no longer be certain that Moscow was involved in the incident.

"I don't know what happened this time, we don't know 100%, I think the world also doesn't know what happened 100% in that situation. But I'm sure that this is Russian missile and I'm sure that we were launching the air defense missiles ... Nevertheless, we have to be fair and honest, until the investigation is over, we cannot say what kind of missile, what pieces of which fell on the Polish territory," Zelenskyy said during a speech at Bloomberg's New Economy Forum.

He noted that the most important thing at the moment was to conduct an investigation into what happened.

Zelenskyy added that after submitting the request, Kiev received access to the investigation, and Ukrainian specialists went to the scene on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish foreign ministry said that the missiles were Russian-made. Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information as to which country owned the missiles.

The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons. The ministry also said that the Polish media's emphasis on the fact that the missiles were Russian-made was a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that according to preliminary analysis conducted by the alliance, the missile incident in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory.

Related Topics

NATO Internet World Ukraine Moscow Russia Warsaw Kiev Alliance Poland Border Media

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

17 minutes ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

27 minutes ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

31 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

36 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

41 minutes ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.