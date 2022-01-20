UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded on Thursday to US President Joe Biden's comment on possible repercussions for Russia should it invade Ukraine, saying that there are "no minor incursions and small nations."

A day prior, Biden warned that it would be a "disaster" for Russia if it invaded its western neighbor, but in the event of "a minor incursion," the United States and its allies would only have discussions about what to do. The remark drew much criticism, and White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki made a statement about a "swift, severe, and united response" to Russia in the even of aggressive action.

"We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations.

Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the President of a great power (Ukraine)," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Russia has repeatedly dismissed allegations by the West and Kiev about "aggressive actions" near the Ukrainian border and an alleged military build-up. On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov reiterated that the country will not attack Ukraine and is taking no actions to threaten the security of its neighbor.

Russia has stated that it has the right to move its troops within its territory at its discretion. The accusations of western countries appear to be a pretext for deploying more NATO military equipment near Russian borders, according to Moscow.

