Zelenskyy Says No Need for Total Military Mobilization in Ukraine

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the country does not need a total military mobilization at the moment, adding that reservists will be conscripted as the military is understaffed.

"Today, there is no need for a total mobilization.

We need to quickly make the Ukrainian army and other military formations complete. I, as the supreme commander of the armed forces of Ukraine, issued a decree on calling up reservists during a special period. I emphasize that we are talking exclusively about citizens included in the operational reserve," Zelenskyy said in a video address.