Zelenskyy Says No Peace at Expense of Territorial Compromises

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday after his phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping that there will be no peace between Kiev and Moscow at the expense of territorial compromises

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday after his phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping that there will be no peace between Kiev and Moscow at the expense of territorial compromises.

"No one wants peace more than the Ukrainian people.

We are on our land and fighting for our future, exercising our inalienable right to self-defense. Peace must be just and sustainable, based on the principles of international law and respect for the UN Charter. There can be no peace at the expense of territorial compromises. The territorial integrity of Ukraine must be restored within the 1991 borders," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram page.