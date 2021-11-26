UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says No Plans To Impose Martial Law In Ukraine

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:53 PM

Zelenskyy Says No Plans to Impose Martial Law in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday denied allegations that authorities plan to impose martial law in the country

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday denied allegations that authorities plan to impose martial law in the country.

Radical Party leader Oleg Lyashko has said that Zelenskyy plans to impose martial law on December 1.

"Look, what Lyashko did? He said that from (December) 1 there will be martial law? Why is he saying this? What is martial law? He understands what is happening with the markets, I do not want to talk about the details, because people may not perceive such information," Zelenskyy told a press conference.

The Ukrainian president also said that he has not yet made a decision on his second term.

Related Topics

Martial Law May December Market From

Recent Stories

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

38 seconds ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands i ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

5 minutes ago
 Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First ..

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found in South Africa - Healt ..

5 minutes ago
 DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.