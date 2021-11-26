Zelenskyy Says No Plans to Impose Martial Law in Ukraine

(@imziishan)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday denied allegations that authorities plan to impose martial law in the country

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday denied allegations that authorities plan to impose martial law in the country.

Radical Party leader Oleg Lyashko has said that Zelenskyy plans to impose martial law on December 1.

"Look, what Lyashko did? He said that from (December) 1 there will be martial law? Why is he saying this? What is martial law? He understands what is happening with the markets, I do not want to talk about the details, because people may not perceive such information," Zelenskyy told a press conference.

The Ukrainian president also said that he has not yet made a decision on his second term.