Zelenskyy Says no Point in Approaching EU Officials For Ukrainian Membership in Bloc

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he sees no point in asking the high-ranking officials of the European Union about the prospects of EU membership.

"Honestly, there is no point in making certain questions to our distinguished colleagues when you know the answer in advance. Therefore, I did not pose some questions to either Ursula von der Leyen or Charles Michel. We had many meetings with Charles Michel before. We have excellent relations," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Ukrainian channel ICTV. "I had separate conversations with each EU country. When we talk in private, they say that they are in favor, but there are issues with some other country.

"

The Ukrainian president noted that Kiev continues to prepare declarations with other countries in order to understand who is exactly ready to vote for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"Four countries have already signed, I will sign (declarations) with another three countries. That is, seven, and there are 27 (declarations) in total," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy has signed joint bilateral declarations on Ukraine's European prospect with four EU members, including Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, stipulating that Ukraine has a prospect of joining the EU in accordance with Article 49 of the EU Treaty.