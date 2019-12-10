UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says No Preconditions Set For Next Normandy Four Summit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 06:00 AM

Zelenskyy Says No Preconditions Set for Next Normandy Four Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are no any preconditions for holding the next Normandy Four summit on donbas settlement.

"There are no preconditions for the next meeting ... Today's meeting was rather positive. Therefore, in four months we will have an opportunity to continue the discussion and see the results of what we have done," Zelenskyy said at a press conference after the Normandy Four talks in Paris.

According to the Ukrainian president, Kiev insists on transferring the control over border with Russia before local elections in Donbas, while Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the transfer of border control must be held after the elections as it was agreed with former President Petro Poroshenko.

Zelenskyy added that he is always ready to maintain contact with Donbas residents.

"I have a big number of friends among residents of occupied Donbas, who fled from bullets and explosions. And I am holding dialogue with them. Am I ready to contact them? I [do this] every day," he added.

Related Topics

Russia Paris Vladimir Putin Kiev Border From

Recent Stories

New 40-minute residency service launched

5 hours ago

ASF 2019: Arab World’s unemployment rate is maj ..

5 hours ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

5 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

6 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

7 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.