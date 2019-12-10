Zelenskyy Says No Preconditions Set for Next Normandy Four Summit

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are no any preconditions for holding the next Normandy Four summit on donbas settlement.

"There are no preconditions for the next meeting ... Today's meeting was rather positive. Therefore, in four months we will have an opportunity to continue the discussion and see the results of what we have done," Zelenskyy said at a press conference after the Normandy Four talks in Paris.

According to the Ukrainian president, Kiev insists on transferring the control over border with Russia before local elections in Donbas, while Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the transfer of border control must be held after the elections as it was agreed with former President Petro Poroshenko.

Zelenskyy added that he is always ready to maintain contact with Donbas residents.

"I have a big number of friends among residents of occupied Donbas, who fled from bullets and explosions. And I am holding dialogue with them. Am I ready to contact them? I [do this] every day," he added.