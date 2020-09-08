Zelenskyy Says Normandy Four Political Advisers Talks Expected on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Normandy Four countries' political advisers are set to hold talks on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The Normandy format advisers should hold a meeting on September 11.

We expect certain proposals and certain decisions," Zelenskyy told reporters.

The Ukrainian leader's office has previously said that the talks, initially scheduled for August 28 in Paris, will be postponed due to a working trip of the French president's political adviser. The head of Zelenskyy's office later said that the meeting would be held on September 10.