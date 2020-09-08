UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says Normandy Four Political Advisers Talks Expected On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:53 PM

Zelenskyy Says Normandy Four Political Advisers Talks Expected on Friday

The Normandy Four countries' political advisers are set to hold talks on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Normandy Four countries' political advisers are set to hold talks on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The Normandy format advisers should hold a meeting on September 11.

We expect certain proposals and certain decisions," Zelenskyy told reporters.

The Ukrainian leader's office has previously said that the talks, initially scheduled for August 28 in Paris, will be postponed due to a working trip of the French president's political adviser. The head of Zelenskyy's office later said that the meeting would be held on September 10.

Related Topics

Paris August September

Recent Stories

Cynthia D. Ritchie faces problem of access to inte ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces badminton tournamen ..

31 minutes ago

OIC, UNHCR Agree on a Joint Action Plan

31 minutes ago

A+ category domestic player can earn over PKR3mill ..

41 minutes ago

Nauman Ijaz under fire on social media after state ..

42 minutes ago

Long-awaited Pubg Mobile 1.0 Update Delivers Expan ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.