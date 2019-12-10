UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says Not Holding Direct Talks With Donetsk, Luhansk

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:40 AM

Zelenskyy Says Not Holding Direct Talks With Donetsk, Luhansk

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says neither he himself, as president, nor Kiev, are holding direct talks with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the southeast of Ukraine.

"Ukraine, I myself, as president, am not holding direct talks with representatives of the unlawful governments in the temporarily occupied territory," Zelenskyy said at a press briefing after the joint Normandy Four press conference held at the conclusion of the Monday summit in Paris.

He added that he hopes that 72 Ukrainians return home this year as a result of the prisoner exchanges agreed upon during the Normandy talks in Paris.

Earlier, at the joint press conference held after the Normandy talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow was going to do everything to bring an end to the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, but the conflicting sides must engage in direct talks.

Related Topics

Prisoner Ukraine Moscow Russia Paris Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev

Recent Stories

New 40-minute residency service launched

4 hours ago

ASF 2019: Arab World’s unemployment rate is maj ..

4 hours ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

5 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

5 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

6 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.