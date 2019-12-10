Zelenskyy Says Not Holding Direct Talks With Donetsk, Luhansk

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says neither he himself, as president, nor Kiev, are holding direct talks with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the southeast of Ukraine.

"Ukraine, I myself, as president, am not holding direct talks with representatives of the unlawful governments in the temporarily occupied territory," Zelenskyy said at a press briefing after the joint Normandy Four press conference held at the conclusion of the Monday summit in Paris.

He added that he hopes that 72 Ukrainians return home this year as a result of the prisoner exchanges agreed upon during the Normandy talks in Paris.

Earlier, at the joint press conference held after the Normandy talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow was going to do everything to bring an end to the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, but the conflicting sides must engage in direct talks.