UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Nothing There To Negotiate With Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Zelenskyy Says Nothing There to Negotiate With Russia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is aware of calls for dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but does not see any reasons for negotiations with Moscow.

"I know that some are proposing to sit at the negotiating table with him (Putin), but I don't see anything there to negotiate," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the French LCI tv channel on Friday.

"This man, he does not want peace, elseways a peace which is in line with his vision of things. But our visions are absolutely divergent, because our mentalities are divergent," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he believed that negotiations were the only way out of the Ukraine crisis and that he did not see a military option on the ground.

On February 24, Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse.

Earlier this year, Zelenskyy refused to negotiate with Russia as long as President Vladimir Putin remains in office, but changed his stance later and laid out conditions for starting dialogue in a video statement released on November 8, shortly after reports emerged in US media that the Biden administration was privately encouraging Kiev to demonstrate its readiness to negotiate with Moscow.

The Kremlin has emphasized that Putin has always been and continues to remain open to negotiations on Ukraine, as evident from his attempts to initiate dialogue with the US, NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) even before the start of hostilities. Moscow has expressed agreement with US statements that the resolution of the Ukraine crisis must be based on a fair and long-term peace, but at the same time, Moscow has said that it sees no prospects yet for negotiations.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Man Vladimir Putin Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February November Media TV From Agreement

Recent Stories

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

4 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

4 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

4 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

4 hours ago
 Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU ..

Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU Voting Reform - Foreign Minis ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan ..

Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan iqbal

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.