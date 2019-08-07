UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Says Plans To Discuss Situation In Donbas With Merkel, Macron Later On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:10 PM

Zelenskyy Says Plans to Discuss Situation in Donbas With Merkel, Macron Later on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he planned to contact later in the day his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the situation in Ukraine's eastern breakaway region of Donbas, stressing that he insisted that a Normandy-format meeting should be held urgently to discuss ways to settle the conflict

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he planned to contact later in the day his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the situation in Ukraine's eastern breakaway region of Donbas, stressing that he insisted that a Normandy-format meeting should be held urgently to discuss ways to settle the conflict.

Four Ukrainian servicemen were killed in Donbas on Tuesday as militants violated the ceasefire.

"I've held a phone conversation with Russian President [Vladimir] Putin, I'll also hold a phone conversation with President Macron when I'm already in Turkey ... I also want to contact Merkel today and agree on an urgent meeting so that we stop telling each other that a Normandy-format meeting should be held this year.

How many more people may be killed this year?" Zelenskyy said at a briefing, stressing that a new meeting of the Normandy Four should be held as soon as possible.

The Ukrainian president added that he could be forced to cut short his two-day visit to Turkey, set to start later in the day, if tensions escalated in Donbas.

"I will leave for Turkey now. If something happens, I'll have to return. The Turkish side is aware of this, and Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan accepts this understandingly," Zelenskyy noted.

