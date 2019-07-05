Zelenskyy Says Reached Agreement on Expansion of Free Trade Agreement With Canada

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has recently paid a three-day visit to Canada, said on Friday that he had been able to reach a number of important agreements with Ottawa, including regarding the expansion of the free trade agreement between the two countries

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has recently paid a three-day visit to Canada , said on Friday that he had been able to reach a number of important agreements with Ottawa , including regarding the expansion of the free trade agreement between the two countries.

"We will expand the free trade agreement to [cover] services and investment, which means that Ukrainian entrepreneurs from different areas will be able to better cooperate with Canada," Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook.

The Ukrainian president noted that the two countries had also agreed to make it easier for Canadians and Ukrainians to travel to Ukraine and Canada, respectively, to work or get education over a one-year period.

Zelenskyy also said that Canada had expressed willingness to include Ukraine in the Trusted Travellers program, which gives certain people a number of benefits while going through security screening at Canadian airports.

"It is a confident step toward future visa-free trips with Canada," the Ukrainian leader said, adding that the two countries had also agreed on the possibility of delivering military equipment and weapons from Canada to Ukraine.

The free trade agreement between Canada and Ukraine, which provides for the bilateral lifting of tariffs on imported goods, entered into force in 2017.