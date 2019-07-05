UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says Reached Agreement On Expansion Of Free Trade Agreement With Canada

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:28 PM

Zelenskyy Says Reached Agreement on Expansion of Free Trade Agreement With Canada

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has recently paid a three-day visit to Canada, said on Friday that he had been able to reach a number of important agreements with Ottawa, including regarding the expansion of the free trade agreement between the two countries

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has recently paid a three-day visit to Canada, said on Friday that he had been able to reach a number of important agreements with Ottawa, including regarding the expansion of the free trade agreement between the two countries.

"We will expand the free trade agreement to [cover] services and investment, which means that Ukrainian entrepreneurs from different areas will be able to better cooperate with Canada," Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook.

The Ukrainian president noted that the two countries had also agreed to make it easier for Canadians and Ukrainians to travel to Ukraine and Canada, respectively, to work or get education over a one-year period.

Zelenskyy also said that Canada had expressed willingness to include Ukraine in the Trusted Travellers program, which gives certain people a number of benefits while going through security screening at Canadian airports.

"It is a confident step toward future visa-free trips with Canada," the Ukrainian leader said, adding that the two countries had also agreed on the possibility of delivering military equipment and weapons from Canada to Ukraine.

The free trade agreement between Canada and Ukraine, which provides for the bilateral lifting of tariffs on imported goods, entered into force in 2017.

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Canada Facebook Visit Ottawa 2017 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Youth killed in dacoity in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Severity of Russian Criminal Code's Self-Defense C ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur, RPO hold open kachehri to ..

1 minute ago

QEC Islamia University of Bahawalpur visits Bahawa ..

1 minute ago

MNA Ramesh Kumar meets IGP Sindh

6 minutes ago

Senior Russian, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Regional ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.