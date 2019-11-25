UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Says Ready For Normandy Format Meeting December 9

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:22 PM

Zelenskyy Says Ready for Normandy Format Meeting December 9

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday he was ready for a meeting in the Normandy format (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine), which will be held on December 9 in Paris

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday he was ready for a meeting in the Normandy format (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine), which will be held on December 9 in Paris.

Earlier, the Elysee Palace said the meeting of the Normandy Four heads of state would be held on December 9 in Paris. The German cabinet confirmed that Chancellor Angela Merkel would take part in it.

The summit on December 9 was also confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"It is very important to use this opportunity and talk about the return of our territories and our people, the renewal of our Ukrainian sovereignty and our territorial integrity... This is a very important meeting, we are beginning to prepare for the meeting. Honestly, we are ready, but we need to work a little more," Zelenskyy said in a video address posted on YouTube on Monday.

