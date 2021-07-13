UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says Ready To Discuss Some Points From Putin's Article On Ukraine At Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:23 PM

Zelenskyy Says Ready to Discuss Some Points From Putin's Article on Ukraine at Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had not yet read in detail the article written by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, but did not rule out the possibility to discuss some points from it at a face-to-face meeting

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had not yet read in detail the article written by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, but did not rule out the possibility to discuss some points from it at a face-to-face meeting.

"It's nice that he knows the Ukrainian language. If the Russian president has already begun writing in Ukrainian, then we are doing everything right and I support this decision. I did not have the time to read the entire article ... but in the parts that I read, I noted thorough work. Indeed, the Russian president spent a lot of time, because there is a lot of archival work. Well, I can only envy that the president of such a big country has time to spend on such detailed work," Zelenskyy told reporters at the "Ukraine 30.

Humanitarian Policy" conference.

He also said he was ready to discuss some aspects of the article personally with Putin.

"We constantly talk about our meeting, but the Russian president does not have enough time for the meeting of the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. I didn't know what he was spending his time on, but now I see the result. But it seems to me that it is important that we discuss some things he even wrote about. I could provide him with a lot of content that he can use in another article," Zelenskyy added.

At the same time, the Ukrainian president rejected Putin's statement that Ukrainians and Russians are "brotherly" people and promised to respond to the article.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nice Vladimir Putin Same From

Recent Stories

Putin Ready for Dialogue With Zelenskyy - Kremlin

29 seconds ago

Million Frenchmen Sign Up for Vaccination After Ma ..

31 seconds ago

10,876 Kisan Cards issued in district Multan

32 seconds ago

Pakistan Post services can be helpful to exporters ..

34 seconds ago

Zelenskyy After Meeting With Merkel: We Have Diffe ..

35 seconds ago

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi opposes NAB Chairman’s exte ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.