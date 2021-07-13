Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had not yet read in detail the article written by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, but did not rule out the possibility to discuss some points from it at a face-to-face meeting

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had not yet read in detail the article written by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, but did not rule out the possibility to discuss some points from it at a face-to-face meeting.

"It's nice that he knows the Ukrainian language. If the Russian president has already begun writing in Ukrainian, then we are doing everything right and I support this decision. I did not have the time to read the entire article ... but in the parts that I read, I noted thorough work. Indeed, the Russian president spent a lot of time, because there is a lot of archival work. Well, I can only envy that the president of such a big country has time to spend on such detailed work," Zelenskyy told reporters at the "Ukraine 30.

Humanitarian Policy" conference.

He also said he was ready to discuss some aspects of the article personally with Putin.

"We constantly talk about our meeting, but the Russian president does not have enough time for the meeting of the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. I didn't know what he was spending his time on, but now I see the result. But it seems to me that it is important that we discuss some things he even wrote about. I could provide him with a lot of content that he can use in another article," Zelenskyy added.

At the same time, the Ukrainian president rejected Putin's statement that Ukrainians and Russians are "brotherly" people and promised to respond to the article.