Zelenskyy Says Received No Proposal From China for Mediation, Meeting With Xi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he has not received any proposals from Beijing for China's mediation in the Ukraine conflict or a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I did not get a proposal from China to mediate. I didn't get the proposal to meet," Zelenskyy told Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's "sovereignty and territorial integrity" must come first, which was interpreted by the newspaper as an indication that he did not view China's 12-point proposal as actually peace proposals.

A number of media outlets reported earlier this week that Xi might hold a phone call with Zelenskyy after the Chinese president's visit to Moscow.

However, Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian presidential adviser, said on Friday that the phone conversation between Zelenskyy and Xi might not take place because of organizational difficulties.

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," that underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."