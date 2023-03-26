UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Received No Proposal From China For Mediation, Meeting With Xi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Zelenskyy Says Received No Proposal From China for Mediation, Meeting With Xi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he has not received any proposals from Beijing for China's mediation in the Ukraine conflict or a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I did not get a proposal from China to mediate. I didn't get the proposal to meet," Zelenskyy told Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's "sovereignty and territorial integrity" must come first, which was interpreted by the newspaper as an indication that he did not view China's 12-point proposal as actually peace proposals.

A number of media outlets reported earlier this week that Xi might hold a phone call with Zelenskyy after the Chinese president's visit to Moscow.

However, Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian presidential adviser, said on Friday that the phone conversation between Zelenskyy and Xi might not take place because of organizational difficulties.

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," that underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow China Visit Beijing Vladimir Putin Kiev February Media All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Object Found Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Likely to ..

Object Found Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Likely to Be 'No Longer Explosive' - Pu ..

1 hour ago
 Moscow, Minsk Agree to Station Tactical Nuclear Ar ..

Moscow, Minsk Agree to Station Tactical Nuclear Arms in Belarus - Putin

1 hour ago
 Putin Says Agrees With Reports on Possible US' Inv ..

Putin Says Agrees With Reports on Possible US' Involvement in Nord Stream Explos ..

1 hour ago
 Constitution cannot act on the whims of Imran Khan ..

Constitution cannot act on the whims of Imran Khan: Dr Afnan Ullah

1 hour ago
 New violent clashes rock France in water protest

New violent clashes rock France in water protest

1 hour ago
 Annual 'Earth Hour' observed in Pakistan

Annual 'Earth Hour' observed in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.