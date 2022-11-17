UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Rejected Idea Of Evacuating Ukrainian Population To Motivate Troops

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Zelenskyy Says Rejected Idea of Evacuating Ukrainian Population to Motivate Troops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday he had decided not to evacuate Ukrainian civilians to motivate the troops to fight Russia, while denying this was a human shield tactic.

At the beginning of Russia's special operation, the Ukrainian authorities considered a plan for the evacuation of Kiev and the conservation of the city infrastructure, the Ukrainian president said.

"Well, let's gather everyone and take them out of the country. And then who must protect (the country)? Only people with machine guns? Don't they have wives and children? They do have parents and families. And what motivates them on the battlefield?... Ukraine. And what is Ukraine? Only land? Land and their families. And what if all their families left? What would they be protecting then?" Zelenskyy said on air of Ukrainian joint information telethon United news.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he made this decision after looking at destroyed cities and villages of Donbas.

"There were no people wherever there was nothing, wherever everything was just destroyed," Zelenskyy told reporters, though adding that he did not consider his chosen strategy to be a "human shield" tactic.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, while the civilian population is not in danger. At the same time, Moscow has accused Ukrainian troops of arranging military strongholds in civilian areas and using people as human shields.

