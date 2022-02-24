Zelenskyy Says Requested Talks With Putin But Has Not Received Any Response Yet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he had requested talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin but had not received any response yet.

"Today, I requested a phone conversation with the president of the Russian Federation. The result is silence. However, the silence must be in Donbas," Zelenskyy said in an address posted on his Telegram channel.