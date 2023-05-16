UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour With New Pledges Of Military Aid

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour With New Pledges of Military Aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he was returning back to Ukraine from his trip to European countries with new packages of military assistance after meeting with the leaders of Italy, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

"We are returning home with new defense packages: more new and powerful weapons for the frontline, more protection for our people. More political support," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

The Ukrainian leader said he and his European counterparts coordinated their positions before upcoming international meetings, including the G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima and the NATO summit in Vilnius.

"Our Peace Formula was discussed at all the meetings, and now there is more willingness of our partners to follow the Ukrainian formula.

There is more support for our accession to the EU, more understanding that Ukraine's accession to NATO will happen, it is inevitable," Zelenskyy said.

From May 13-15, Zelenskyy visited Italy, Vatican City, Germany, France and the United Kingdom where he met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Pope Francis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, respectively.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after the beginning of Russia's special operation in February 2022. Moscow has repeatedly warned against such supplies, saying they would prolong and escalate the conflict

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia France German Germany Hiroshima Vilnius Vatican City Italy United Kingdom Japan February May All From

Recent Stories

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Co ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Could Begin Right Now - Macron

34 minutes ago
 All institutions should work in their domains, no ..

All institutions should work in their domains, no one will be allowed to disresp ..

34 minutes ago
 German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists ..

German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists With Creating Terrorist Group

34 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour Wit ..

Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour With New Pledges of Military Aid

34 minutes ago
 Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumpi ..

Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumping in Rome

34 minutes ago
 Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per lite ..

Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per liter

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.