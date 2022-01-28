Zelenskyy Says Russia Forces Publicity of Tensions With Ukraine Before Important Meetings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged on Friday that Russia intentionally fuels the publicity around tensions in Ukraine prior to important meetings as a tool of "psychological pressure."

"There is a psychological narrative, a psychological intimidation, coming from, for example, Russia and from separatists (the breakaway Donbas region). It happens very often, for example, before any meetings, in the framework of Normandy Four or the Minsk meetings," Zelenskyy told journalists, adding that this is a way to "build up psychological pressure and, so to say, raise the stakes."