UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Russia Forces Publicity Of Tensions With Ukraine Before Important Meetings

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Zelenskyy Says Russia Forces Publicity of Tensions With Ukraine Before Important Meetings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged on Friday that Russia intentionally fuels the publicity around tensions in Ukraine prior to important meetings as a tool of "psychological pressure."

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged on Friday that Russia intentionally fuels the publicity around tensions in Ukraine prior to important meetings as a tool of "psychological pressure.

"

"There is a psychological narrative, a psychological intimidation, coming from, for example, Russia and from separatists (the breakaway Donbas region). It happens very often, for example, before any meetings, in the framework of Normandy Four or the Minsk meetings," Zelenskyy told journalists, adding that this is a way to "build up psychological pressure and, so to say, raise the stakes."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk From

Recent Stories

Four die, one injure in Quetta firing

Four die, one injure in Quetta firing

1 minute ago
 Balochistan reports 90 more positive for COVID-19

Balochistan reports 90 more positive for COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to provide enabling environment for tra ..

Sindh govt to provide enabling environment for trade, industrial growth: Dharejo ..

3 minutes ago
 JCPOA Talks Reached Advanced Stage Requiring Polit ..

JCPOA Talks Reached Advanced Stage Requiring Political Decisions - Russian Envoy

3 minutes ago
 14 protesters killed in east Chad amid ethnic tens ..

14 protesters killed in east Chad amid ethnic tensions

3 minutes ago
 Ulema condemn terrorist attack on Pak Army, securi ..

Ulema condemn terrorist attack on Pak Army, security institutions

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>