Zelenskyy Says Russia Seeking 'Respite' to Regain Strength, Not Negotiate Peace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Russia was seeking a short truce and "a respite" to regain its strength, which would only "worsen" the situation and would not mean an end of the special military operation.

"Russia is now looking for a short truce, a respite to regain strength. Someone may call this the war's end, but such a respite will only worsen the situation," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The president also recalled his "peace formula," which should consists of 10 provisions, including nuclear, food and energy security.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy laid out the conditions for peace negotiations with Russia, demanding restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, "compensation for all damages caused by the war," and guarantees that the conflict will not happen again, among others.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Zelenskyy, in turn, stated that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president came to power in Russia, a demand he later dropped.