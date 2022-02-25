Zelenskyy Says Russia-Ukraine Dialogue to Cease Hostilities Will Begin Sooner or Later

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Dialogue between Russia and Ukraine on the cessation of hostilities will begin sooner or later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"Sooner or later, Russia will have to talk to us, tell us how to end the hostilities and stop this invasion, the sooner the conversation starts, the fewer losses will be," Zelenskyy said in his address.

He added that the world continues to watch what is happening in Ukraine from afar, noting that the imposed sanctions are not enough.