Zelenskyy Says Saakashvili Rejected Offer to Become Aide Before Taking Charge of Reforms

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he offered ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is now spearheading reforms in the country, a post as his adviser, but the latter declined, saying that it "is not his level."

In early May, Zelenskyy appointed Saakashvili, who also once was a regional governor in Ukraine, as the head of the executive committee of the National Council for Reforms. According to the Ukrainian president, he had initially offered him another post.

"We met with Mikheil Nikolozovich, and he said: 'I want to help.' We had several meetings, and he came several times with various pieces of advice, which were adequate. He asked: 'In what role do you see me?' ... I suggested to him: 'You can become my adviser for reforms." He said: 'This is not my level,'" Zelenskyy told Ukrayinska Pravda in an interview, published on Thursday.

According to the president, Saakashvili told him that he wanted to become deputy prime minister for reforms. Zelenskyy said that he pledged to discuss it with the prime minister. The politician did not secure this appointment due to diverging attitudes toward it, including within the parliamentary group of the Servant of the People party, Zelenskyy explained.

Saakashvili, 52, served as the president of Georgia from 2004-2013. In 2013, he fled the country after being confronted with several criminal charges following a change in government.

In 2015, he was given Ukrainian citizenship and appointed as the governor of the Odessa region by then-President Petro Poroshenko, only to be fired in 2016 and have his citizenship revoked in 2017. In May 2019, Zelenskyy reinstated Saakashvili's citizenship, prompting his return to the country the next day.