UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says Saakashvili Rejected Offer To Become Aide Before Taking Charge Of Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

Zelenskyy Says Saakashvili Rejected Offer to Become Aide Before Taking Charge of Reforms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he offered ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is now spearheading reforms in the country, a post as his adviser, but the latter declined, saying that it "is not his level

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he offered ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is now spearheading reforms in the country, a post as his adviser, but the latter declined, saying that it "is not his level."

In early May, Zelenskyy appointed Saakashvili, who also once was a regional governor in Ukraine, as the head of the executive committee of the National Council for Reforms. According to the Ukrainian president, he had initially offered him another post.

"We met with Mikheil Nikolozovich, and he said: 'I want to help.' We had several meetings, and he came several times with various pieces of advice, which were adequate. He asked: 'In what role do you see me?' ... I suggested to him: 'You can become my adviser for reforms." He said: 'This is not my level,'" Zelenskyy told Ukrayinska Pravda in an interview, published on Thursday.

According to the president, Saakashvili told him that he wanted to become deputy prime minister for reforms. Zelenskyy said that he pledged to discuss it with the prime minister. The politician did not secure this appointment due to diverging attitudes toward it, including within the parliamentary group of the Servant of the People party, Zelenskyy explained.

Saakashvili, 52, served as the president of Georgia from 2004-2013. In 2013, he fled the country after being confronted with several criminal charges following a change in government.

In 2015, he was given Ukrainian citizenship and appointed as the governor of the Odessa region by then-President Petro Poroshenko, only to be fired in 2016 and have his citizenship revoked in 2017. In May 2019, Zelenskyy reinstated Saakashvili's citizenship, prompting his return to the country the next day.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Ukraine Odessa Georgia May Citizenship Criminals 2017 2016 2015 2019 Post From Government

Recent Stories

Rewinding the glorious playing days of Misbah and ..

4 minutes ago

PITB-CoCare to Launch Contact Tracing app to Limit ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council hold worksho ..

10 minutes ago

Academic freedom under grave threat

13 minutes ago

The Most Solid Smartphones of H1 2020

26 minutes ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 45,000 additiona ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.