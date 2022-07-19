Zelenskyy Says SBU Considering Dismissing Another 28 Employees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting a personnel audit during which the agency will decide on the dismissal of 28 officials over "unsatisfactory performance," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

"Another important news about the Security Service of Ukraine is that a personnel audit in the service is underway, and the issue of dismissal of 28 officials is being decided. Different levels, different directions. But the grounds are similar ” unsatisfactory results of work," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to start the process of selecting a new head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). Ukrainian media reported on Sunday that NABU Director Artem Sytnyk had been fired. The Ukrainian leader also said that he had dismissed Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova, as well as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov, over state treason on the part of employees of their departments.