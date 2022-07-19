UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says SBU Considering Dismissing Another 28 Employees

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Zelenskyy Says SBU Considering Dismissing Another 28 Employees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting a personnel audit during which the agency will decide on the dismissal of 28 officials over "unsatisfactory performance," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

"Another important news about the Security Service of Ukraine is that a personnel audit in the service is underway, and the issue of dismissal of 28 officials is being decided. Different levels, different directions. But the grounds are similar ” unsatisfactory results of work," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to start the process of selecting a new head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). Ukrainian media reported on Sunday that NABU Director Artem Sytnyk had been fired. The Ukrainian leader also said that he had dismissed Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova, as well as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov, over state treason on the part of employees of their departments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

1 hour ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

1 hour ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

1 hour ago
 DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Locati ..

DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Location Data to Track Americans - A ..

1 hour ago
 US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Fo ..

US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Former Khashoggi Lawyer - State ..

1 hour ago
 Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over ..

Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over Bias, Pressure - Presidential ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.