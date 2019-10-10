UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:45 PM

Zelenskyy Says Scandal-Laden Phone Call With Trump Had No Influence on US-Kiev Relations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced the belief that his scandal-laden July phone conversation with US President Donald Trump has not exercised any influence on relations between the countries

The White House released the official transcript of the conversation, held on July 25, on September 25, just one day after the House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump pressed Zelenskyy to investigate Hunter Biden in order to boost his 2020 re-election bid.

"How has the phone call influenced our relations? The phone call could not have any influence on our relations with the United States. We have had several phone calls with the US president .

.. These calls, I mean the Burisma stories, have nothing to do with weapons. This is not true," Zelenskyy told reporters on Wednesday, as broadcast by Ukrainian television.

An intelligence whistleblower has claimed that the White House has attempted to restrict access to the transcript of the call, describing it as a bid by Trump to solicit a foreign power's interference in the 2020 US presidential election by pressing Zelenskyy to probe Biden, who is Trump's Democratic rival in the race, and his son Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine. According to the transcript, Trump has asked Zelenskyy to resume the probe into Burisma, where Hunter Biden was a member of the board of directors.

