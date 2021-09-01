Zelenskyy Says Security, Energy on Agenda as White House Meeting With Biden Gets Underway

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said security and energy will be on the agenda as his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden begins at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

"We're starting talks with Joe Biden. Security, in particular energy, renewal of strategic partnership are on the agenda," Zelenskyy said via Twitter. "Thank you [Biden] for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and helping us counter Russian aggression. Together we'll move towards integration into EU and NATO."