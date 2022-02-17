UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Seeing No Signs Of Withdrawal Of Russian Forces From Ukrainian Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Zelenskyy Says Seeing No Signs of Withdrawal of Russian Forces From Ukrainian Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he has not yet observed the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border, while assuring that Ukrainian troops control the situation.

"The situation is under control of our military, we do not see any changes now, we see a large accumulation of troops, which has not changed in recent weeks, we see various rotations. Today, I would not call these rotations a Russian withdrawal of troops," Zelenskyy told a telethon.

He said that the "joint diplomatic pressure" of Kiev and its foreign partners on Moscow have yielded results, however it was too early to speak of deescalation.

"We will be able to call it the withdrawal after it happens and there would be a small period in the reduction of these groups and military machinery on any given parts of the border," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy did not rule out the possibility that Western partners of Ukraine were trying to have talks with Russia behind Kiev's back. Nevertheless, he reassured that "all decisions about Ukraine are made in Ukraine."

Western countries continue to allege that Russia is preparing an attack against Ukraine, which Moscow denies. On Tuesday, the Russian military said it was moving some of the troops and hardware away from the border back to their regular positions following drills.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev Border All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

3 hours ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

2 hours ago
 Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

2 hours ago
 How world's most precise clock could transform fun ..

How world's most precise clock could transform fundamental physics

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve lif ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve life standard of masses: Farrukh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>