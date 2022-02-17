Zelenskyy Says Seeing No Signs of Withdrawal of Russian Forces From Ukrainian Border

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he has not yet observed the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border, while assuring that Ukrainian troops control the situation.

"The situation is under control of our military, we do not see any changes now, we see a large accumulation of troops, which has not changed in recent weeks, we see various rotations. Today, I would not call these rotations a Russian withdrawal of troops," Zelenskyy told a telethon.

He said that the "joint diplomatic pressure" of Kiev and its foreign partners on Moscow have yielded results, however it was too early to speak of deescalation.

"We will be able to call it the withdrawal after it happens and there would be a small period in the reduction of these groups and military machinery on any given parts of the border," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy did not rule out the possibility that Western partners of Ukraine were trying to have talks with Russia behind Kiev's back. Nevertheless, he reassured that "all decisions about Ukraine are made in Ukraine."

Western countries continue to allege that Russia is preparing an attack against Ukraine, which Moscow denies. On Tuesday, the Russian military said it was moving some of the troops and hardware away from the border back to their regular positions following drills.