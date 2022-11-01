UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Signed Declaration On Ukraine's NATO Membership With Czech Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Zelenskyy Says Signed Declaration on Ukraine's NATO Membership With Czech Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he signed a joint declaration with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Ukraine's membership in NATO to speed up integration into the alliance.

Earlier, Fiala and several members of the Czech cabinet arrived in Kiev for talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Several important documents were signed today.

I would like to especially note our joint declaration on NATO membership. This is the first such document that we adopt in order to accelerate our Euro-Atlantic integration. We have fixed with this declaration that we will strengthen cooperation in order to ensure NATO standards in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said after a meeting with Fiala.

Zelenskyy posted the video of the briefing on Telegram.

He said Kiev will strive to sign such declarations with other countries as well.

