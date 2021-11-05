Zelenskyy Says Signed Law 'On Oligarchs,' Affecting Large Businesses in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he had signed the law "On oligarchs," which radically changed the relationship between big business and politicians.

"Democracy means law and equality.

I signed an anti-oligarchic law that radically changes the relationship between big business and politicians. Now all economic players will be equal before the law and will not be able to buy political privileges for themselves," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.