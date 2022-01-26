Zelenskyy Says Situation in Eastern Ukraine Under Control

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address to the Ukrainians that the situation in the east of the country was under control.

"Believe Ukraine and know the main thing, at the end of this day everything you really need and useful to know sounds short and simple: over the past day, the situation in eastern Ukraine is under control. Yes, there is shelling, there are violations of the ceasefire. And troops near our borders have not disappeared. But the most important thing is that we have zero wounded and zero dead," he said in an address published on Telegram.

Zelenskyy said that he was waiting for a Normandy Format summit, but Kiev does not live in a fool's paradise regarding such a summit.

"Tomorrow there will be a meeting of Normandy Format advisers.

We are working to ensure that a meeting of four presidents (Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France) takes place as soon as possible for the sake of the future peace in Ukraine. Of course, we do not live in a fool's paradise, we have no childish illusions. Everything is not easy, but there is hope, calmness, endurance and work 24/7. This means that there will be a result, which means that there will be peace," he said.

Zelenskyy said that the EU and most countries do not plan to evacuate their diplomats, and the departure of employees of the diplomatic missions of some countries is "the subtleties of a complex diplomatic game."

The plans to evacuate some of the employees of their embassies "because of the threat from Russia" were previously announced by the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia.