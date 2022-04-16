UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Some 3,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed During Russia's Military Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Zelenskyy Says Some 3,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed During Russia's Military Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that some 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and about 10,000 were injured in the course of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"As to our military, out of the numbers we have, we think that we have lost 2,500 to 3,000... We have about 10,000 injured. It is hard to say how many will survive," Zelenskyy told CNN.

Zelenskyy found it difficult to name the number of civilian casualties due to a lack of information from the "blocked" territories in the south and east of Ukraine.

On March 12, Zelesnkyy said that some 1,300 Ukrainian troops were killed. Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said at the end of March that Kiev is no longer providing information about its army losses as it is a military secret. Russian Defense Ministry said in March that about 14,000 Ukrainian troops were killed and 16,000 injured in the course of the operation.

Related Topics

Injured Army Ukraine Russia Kiev March From

Recent Stories

Elections for Punjab Chief Minister today

Elections for Punjab Chief Minister today

39 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about pe ..

Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about petroleum prices: Shahid Khaqan

11 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State ..

Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism - Report ..

11 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on mil ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on military convoy in North Wazirist ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.