UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Some EU, NATO States Help Ukraine 'For Show'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Zelenskyy Says Some EU, NATO States Help Ukraine 'For Show'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that some EU and NATO countries were supporting Ukraine only "for show," while building up their trade with Russia and making money by sidestepping sanctions.

"On the one hand, they are supporting Ukraine, our sovereignty, even giving us something. So they have helped, so to speak, for show. On the other hand, they are sidestepping sanctions, making dozens of billions of Dollars. And, in comparison with the prewar period, their trade with Russia has increased," Zelenskyy told a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Kiev.

He added that this was the case for many countries, even those that are EU or NATO member states, but did not specify which exactly.

The West reinforced its sanctions pressure on Russia after the country launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Moscow is part of West's long-term strategy, while sanctions have instead hit the entire global economy and worsened lives of millions of people.

