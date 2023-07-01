Zelenskyy Says Some Partners Delaying F-16 Training of Ukrainian Pilots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that some countries were delaying the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets for reasons unknown to him.

"We agreed, we reached an agreement that we have a coalition of countries that are ready to start training Ukrainian pilots. There is no schedule for the training missions. I think that some partners are dragging it out. Why do they do it - I don't know," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez.

On June 16, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that he could not specify the terms of delivery of F-16 to Ukraine as it would depend on the training of pilots and assessment of the situation by the allies.

Russia has slammed the possible delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine, warning that the jets will become a legitimate military target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine will be a further escalation because the jets have a modification that makes them nuclear-capable.

