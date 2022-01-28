Zelenskyy Says Tensions in Ukraine Not Higher Than Before

Tensions around Ukraine now are not higher than before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday

"Today we do not see more escalation than it was before. Yes, the number of troops has increased, but I spoke about this at the beginning of 2021, when we talked about the military exercises of Russia ...

The feeling is from the media that we are at war, troops are walking along the roads, mobilization, people are going somewhere. This is not true. We don't need this panic," Zelenskyy told reporters.

The president also said that statements about the escalation of the situation with Russia cause panic in the financial markets and negatively affect the economy.