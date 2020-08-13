Zelenskyy Says Three Ukrainian Citizens Detained in Belarus During Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

Three Ukrainian citizens were detained in Belarus during the ongoing protests, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, adding that work on their release has been launched

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Three Ukrainian citizens were detained in Belarus during the ongoing protests, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, adding that work on their release has been launched.

"We are in talks with the Foreign Ministry, they have been in contact with the Belarusian side.

There are three [detained] Ukrainian citizens there. Negotiations are ongoing, we want them to return our citizens to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a briefing.

The president called on Ukrainians to abstain from visiting Belarus.

"We see that the situation there is tough and unstable. I would recommend Ukrainians to abstain from trips to Belarus, due to the incidents of our citizens' detentions," Zeneksyy said.