Zelenskyy Says Time To Agree On Ending Donbas Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 02:27 PM

It is time to come to an agreement and end the Donbas conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, adding that Kiev is ready to make necessary decisions at the next Normandy Format summit

"It's time to substantively agree on ending the conflict, and we are ready for the necessary decisions during the new summit of the leaders of the four countries," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by his press office.

Zelenskyy's press office also said that Ukraine, France and Germany "agreed to continue to maintain contacts within the Normandy format at the level of advisers in order to agree on modalities for organizing the next summit of leaders of the countries."

