Zelenskyy Says Too Much Information Circulated, Requests Solid Proof of Russian Invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that there was too much information circulated about the alleged Russian plans to take aggressive action against Ukraine and requested to share solid proof of the potential invasion

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that there was too much information circulated about the alleged Russian plans to take aggressive action against Ukraine and requested to share solid proof of the potential invasion.

"I believe that today there is too much information circulated regarding a full-scale war by the Russian Federation... We understand all the risks, we understand that these risks exist. If you or anyone else have any additional information that the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation will 100% start on the 16th (of February), please share this information with us," Zelenskyy told a briefing.

He added that he constantly receives large amounts of data from intelligence, including from the United States and allies, and stressed that Kiev prefers the diplomatic path of de-escalation.

"We take note of all this information. We are grateful for all this information. But we must clearly analyze all this information... So far, there is no full-scale war in Ukraine today," Zelenskyy said.