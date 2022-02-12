UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Too Much Information Circulated, Requests Solid Proof Of Russian Invasion

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Zelenskyy Says Too Much Information Circulated, Requests Solid Proof of Russian Invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that there was too much information circulated about the alleged Russian plans to take aggressive action against Ukraine and requested to share solid proof of the potential invasion

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that there was too much information circulated about the alleged Russian plans to take aggressive action against Ukraine and requested to share solid proof of the potential invasion.

"I believe that today there is too much information circulated regarding a full-scale war by the Russian Federation... We understand all the risks, we understand that these risks exist. If you or anyone else have any additional information that the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation will 100% start on the 16th (of February), please share this information with us," Zelenskyy told a briefing.

He added that he constantly receives large amounts of data from intelligence, including from the United States and allies, and stressed that Kiev prefers the diplomatic path of de-escalation.

"We take note of all this information. We are grateful for all this information. But we must clearly analyze all this information... So far, there is no full-scale war in Ukraine today," Zelenskyy said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev United States February All From Share

Recent Stories

Federal Ombudsman praises Punjab govt over prisons ..

Federal Ombudsman praises Punjab govt over prisons reforms

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Understands Why US Scaling Down Embassy St ..

Ukraine Understands Why US Scaling Down Embassy Staff in Kiev - State Department

3 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Not Closing Embassy in Ukraine ..

US State Dept. Says Not Closing Embassy in Ukraine, Switching to Essential Funct ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI govt facilitating e-commerce: Aun Bappi

PTI govt facilitating e-commerce: Aun Bappi

3 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue drive continues

Anti-dengue drive continues

3 minutes ago
 Emergency Services Academy trains Air Force office ..

Emergency Services Academy trains Air Force officers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>