Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Conflict Would End Next Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the Conflict in Ukraine would end the next year.

"I believe that Ukrainians will be the most influential next year as well, but already in peacetime," Zelenskyy said in a pre-recorded video to the annual POLITICO 28 ranking gala.

On Wednesday, the Politico newspaper named Zelenskyy the most powerful person in Europe during the gala.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. However, Zelenskyy stated that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow only if another president came to power in Russia, a demand he later dropped.

So far, both sides insist that the right conditions for peace talks have not yet been established.