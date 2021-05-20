UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Contracted About 47Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Contracted About 47Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Ukraine has signed deals to receive from 45 million to 47 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

"As of today, we have contracts securing about 45-47 million vaccines, free vaccines for Ukrainian people, which is compatible with the size of our population, excluding children. This is the maximum amount that could be found," Zelenskyy said during a big press conference marking his second year in office.

According to him, Ukraine does not enjoy any priority rights for vaccine supplies with the European Union because it is not a NATO and EU member state.

Ukraine launched its vaccination campaign in late February. As of May 19, just over 964,000 people of Ukraine's roughly 44-million population have received at least one COVID-19 shot, and only 48,070 people underwent full vaccination.

Ukraine's portfolio of vaccines includes those developed by Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca, including its versions produced in India and South Korea.

