Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Does Not See China As Geopolitical Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Mon 01st February 2021

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Does Not See China as Geopolitical Threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he does not view China as a geopolitical threat, passing up an opportunity to align himself with Washington

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he does not view China as a geopolitical threat, passing up an opportunity to align himself with Washington.

In an interview with US outlet Axios, Zelenskyy said he was aware that a "Cold War" was underway between Washington and Beijing but that Ukraine does not share the US sentiment towards the Asian giant.

"I cannot agree with [growing consensus in Washington that China is the main geopolitical threat] because in Ukraine we do not feel this," Zelenskyy told Axios.

The embattled president went on to position Ukraine as open for business with all sides on the condition of mutual respect.

"I believe that regardless of the nation, the nationality, if people, if business, if a certain country, treats you with respect, respecting your people and borders, they can be present in your country," Zelenskyy said, emphasizing that both US and Chinese businesses are present in the country.

Ukraine turned to China to seal a deal on 1.8 million doses of its Sinovac vaccine after its COVAX request to the EU for eight million doses was left unanswered.

Starved of foreign investments, Ukraine has welcomed increasing Chinese financing in the country in recent years. Just recently a reliable US lackey, bitter involvement in the first impeachment of then-US President Donald Trump, as well as unreliable funding, have seen the distance between Kiev and Washington grow.

