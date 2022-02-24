Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Does Not Want Any War: Neither Cold Nor 'Hot' Not Hybrid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that his country does not want war: neither cold nor "hot" nor hybrid ones.

"We know exactly: we do not want a war: neither cold nor 'hot' nor hybrid ones. But if we face an offensive, if someone tries to take our country, our freedom, our lives and the lives of our children, we will defend," Zelenskyy said in an address posted on his Telegram channel.