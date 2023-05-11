UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Needs More Time To Launch Counteroffensive Against Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Ukraine needs more time to start its counteroffensive against Russian forces, as launching it now would lead to numerous casualties.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy gave an interview for a number of media outlets included in the Eurovision news group.

Ukraine' troops are ready for the counteroffensive now, but they are still waiting for some equipment, including armored vehicles, so starting the operation at the moment would mean heavy losses, which is unacceptable, the Ukrainian president said in the interview.

At the beginning of April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev's counteroffensive against Russia could start this summer. Later on, he said it could be launched in the immediate future. US media reported Ukraine's counteroffensive was scheduled for April 30.

