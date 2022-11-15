UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Not Going To Sign New Minsk Agreements

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Kiev did not want to sign a new "Minsk-3," a third package of the Minsk agreements intended to resolve the situation in Donbas.

The Minsk agreements are a package of measures to de-escalate the situation in Donbas negotiated from 2014-2015. The second package of these agreements was signed within the so-called Normandy format, involving France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly accused Kiev of violating the deal.

"There will be no Minsk III that Russia will violate immediately after the conclusion," Zelenskyy said in his video message at the G20 summit.

Zelenskyy also proposed expanding the grain deal to the ports of the Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv.

"I propose to expand the export grain initiative to our other ports, in particular, to the ports of Mykolaiv and Olviya in the Mykolaiv region," Zelenskyy said, adding that he is in favor of an indefinite extension of the deal.

According to the Ukrainian president, since July, Ukraine has exported more than 10 million tons of food by sea under the agreement and can further increase exports by another million tons per month.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea.

On October 29, Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in Sevastopol. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was returning to the deal after receiving written guarantees from Ukraine on refraining from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following the mediation by Turkey and the UN. Kiev denied providing any additional guarantees. The deal will expire on November 19.

