Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Offered to US Steps on How Achieve Peace Formula With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference at the White House that he offered President Joe Biden specific steps on how the United States can help facilitate a peace formula with Russia.

"It is very important that we have peace formula and for that we offer very specific steps what America can do to help us to implement them," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Biden.