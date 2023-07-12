Open Menu

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Running Out Of Long-Range Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Kiev was running out of long-range weapons and announced his plans to discuss this issue with US President Joe Biden

"We do need long-range weapons. This deficit remains, and I will raise this issue (with Biden)," he said during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the alliance's summit in Vilnius.

The New York Times reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that a behind-the-scenes debate continued in the White House as to whether to supply Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles from the United State's already limited stock.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France had decided to transfer 50 SCALP-EG long-range missiles, its version of the Storm Shadow, to Kiev to support the offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces.

In late June, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said he was not aware of any decision with respect to supplying Ukraine with missiles able to reach Russian territory, but noted that it was a "continuous, ongoing process."

