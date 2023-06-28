Open Menu

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Should Legalize Medical Cannabis

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Should Legalize Medical Cannabis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called for the legalization of cannabis-based medicines to help Ukrainians cope with conflict-related stress

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called for the legalization of cannabis-based medicines to help Ukrainians cope with conflict-related stress.

"The best international practices ... should be adopted by Ukraine to help our citizens cope with pain, stress and war trauma.

For example, we should finally legalize cannabis-based medicines for all those who need them," he told parliament.

Zelenskyy promised to legalize medical cannabis during his presidential campaign in 2020, but the bill failed to clear parliament. The Ukrainian cabinet backed Zelenskyy's bid to allow its cultivation and use for medical and scientific purposes last June.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament June 2020 All Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Two killed in road accident in Faislabad

Two killed in road accident in Faislabad

43 seconds ago
 Kanigram Club win Shaheed Mustafa Kamal Barki Memo ..

Kanigram Club win Shaheed Mustafa Kamal Barki Memorial Soccer title

45 seconds ago
 Poor, destitute should not be forgotten on Eid: Si ..

Poor, destitute should not be forgotten on Eid: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesso ..

47 seconds ago
 Estonian Prime Minister Promises 'Surprise' for Ki ..

Estonian Prime Minister Promises 'Surprise' for Kiev's NATO Aspirations at Vilni ..

50 seconds ago
 Greek Prime Minister Tasks New Government With 120 ..

Greek Prime Minister Tasks New Government With 120 Reforms

24 minutes ago
 Statements of Western Leaders on Contacts With Put ..

Statements of Western Leaders on Contacts With Putin Deserve No Respect - Lavrov

27 minutes ago
Over 2,000 Flights Delayed, Canceled Within US - F ..

Over 2,000 Flights Delayed, Canceled Within US - Flight Tracker

27 minutes ago
 Latvian Court Says to Law Restricting Higher Educa ..

Latvian Court Says to Law Restricting Higher Education in Russian Contradicts Co ..

27 minutes ago
 Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in ..

Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in CIS, 4th Across Globe - Putin

27 minutes ago
 Russia in Contact With US on Work of Embassies to ..

Russia in Contact With US on Work of Embassies to Deal With Mess Created by Obam ..

27 minutes ago
 Bonded Warehouse Policy introduced to end dry outs ..

Bonded Warehouse Policy introduced to end dry outs in petroleum sector: Minister ..

38 minutes ago
 Armenian, Turkish Leaders Discuss Normalization of ..

Armenian, Turkish Leaders Discuss Normalization of Ties - Yerevan

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World