Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Should Legalize Medical Cannabis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called for the legalization of cannabis-based medicines to help Ukrainians cope with conflict-related stress.

"The best international practices ... should be adopted by Ukraine to help our citizens cope with pain, stress and war trauma.

For example, we should finally legalize cannabis-based medicines for all those who need them," he told parliament.

Zelenskyy promised to legalize medical cannabis during his presidential campaign in 2020, but the bill failed to clear parliament. The Ukrainian cabinet backed Zelenskyy's bid to allow its cultivation and use for medical and scientific purposes last June.