Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Started To Receive Weapons It Asked From Foreign Partners

Published April 23, 2022 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Ukraine started to receive from foreign partners the weapons it had asked, without specifying what of arms he was speaking about.

"I am grateful to our partners which have finally heard us and who are providing us with what we have asked," Zelenskyy said when speaking about the arms deliveries.

Within the recent several days, a number of Western countries announced their decisions to provide Ukraine with various weapons, including heavy ones, amid the Russian military operation.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.

